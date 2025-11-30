403
His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov. Director-General, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2 December 2025: On the occasion of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said:
"Eid Al Etihad is a time to celebrate the UAE’s remarkable journey since its founding, a journey built on unity, visionary leadership, and nation-building. The UAE has become a model of a state that looks confidently to the future while engaging constructively with global transformations. In a year marked by a prominent Emirati role in peace efforts, regional cooperation, and one of the nation’s strongest economic performances, the UAE continues to lead meaningful diplomatic dialogue and promote stability and development in the region."
He added: "At the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, we are proud to shape diplomats who carry the UAE’s commitment to peace, dialogue, and constructive engagement into the world. By fostering critical thinking, cultural understanding, and a deep sense of responsibility, we ensure that our graduates can influence global conversations and uphold the nation’s legacy as a trusted and visionary partner on the international stage.”
