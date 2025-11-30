Trump Calls Venezuelan Airspace Closed

Dhaka: U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday (Nov 29) called for Venezuelan airspace to be treated as“closed,” according to media.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said:“To all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers: Please close the airspace over and around Venezuela in its entirety. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump.”

So far, U.S. forces in the region have focused on counter-narcotics operations, although the military presence allocated exceeds what is required for those operations.

Trump's announcement comes following weeks of rising tensions between Venezuela and the United States have as Washington increased pressure on Nicolás Maduro's government through sanctions and surveillance operations targeting regional drug cartels.

Caracas accused the US of violating its sovereignty, while US officials warned of growing security threats around Venezuelan airspace.

The United States has deployed an aircraft carrier to the Caribbean and carried out deadly strikes on vessels, which it claims were involved in drug trafficking.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump warned that he might soon target Venezuelan drug networks“by land”.

