SIR Exercise: Election Commission Announces Revised Schedule For 12 States/Uts-Check Dates Here

SIR Exercise: Election Commission Announces Revised Schedule For 12 States/Uts-Check Dates Here


2025-11-30 02:00:33
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday revised the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states, including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

In an official notification, the ECI extended the deadline for enumeration to 11 December, from the original deadline of December 4.

The SIR exercise is currently underway in the states and UTs of Uttar Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Live Mint

