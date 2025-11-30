SIR Exercise: Election Commission Announces Revised Schedule For 12 States/Uts-Check Dates Here
In an official notification, the ECI extended the deadline for enumeration to 11 December, from the original deadline of December 4.
The SIR exercise is currently underway in the states and UTs of Uttar Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
