Inside PHOTOS Of Shilpa Shetty's Rs 100 Crore Sea-Facing Bungalow With Silver Elephant Statues, Lotus Carvings And More

Shilpa Shetty resides at Kinara, a sea-facing home, with her husband, Raj Kundra, and two children. The opulent residence is located in Juhu, Mumbai, and covers around 5.2 acres.

According to reports, her personal net worth is about ₹150 crore, and with Raj Kundra's economic success, their home finances are far bigger. Her wealth is based on real estate, including the Kinara mansion in Mumbai, valued at over ₹100 crore. Shilpa's principal residence, Kinara, is located in Juhu, Mumbai, a prestigious sea-facing neighbourhood. The property is believed to be worth ₹100 crore.

The villa lies in Juhu, Mumbai, one of the city's most desirable residential areas due to its beachside location and prominence.

While the precise built-up square footage is not generally made public, the bungalow is two stories tall and features wide glass windows, sea-facing views, and ample outdoor space with a garden.

The Juhu region has some of the highest residential costs in Mumbai, with excellent sea-facing land costing over ₹40,000 per sq ft.

Kinara is designed for luxury and wellness, with opulent furnishings, a private gym, a kitchen garden, an internal fountain, a bar, glass flooring and a special leather lift.

The mansion's interior design includes antique mirrors, chandeliers, timber accents, and a life-sized horse sculpture.

The entryway has silver elephant sculptures, lotus carvings, and LED lights. Shilpa's passion to fitness is seen in her fully equipped home gym.

A kitchen garden on the site grows herbs and vegetables, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability.

An indoor fountain offers a calm atmosphere. A leather-walled lift links the levels. Its large dining spaces, bar and dramatic glass-floor components make it great for entertaining.

This design combination of richness, wellness, and personal symbolism represents Shilpa's living philosophy, in which her house serves as both a status symbol and a refuge.

Sustainability: Using a kitchen garden to cultivate vegetables is both a design statement and an environmentally aware lifestyle decision.

Wellness and Fitness: Her Kinara gym and organic kitchen garden demonstrate her commitment to health and holistic living.

Privacy and Status: With sea-facing views, a private elevator, and high-end finishes, she has both exclusivity and a showcase house, making it appealing as both an investment and a family refuge.