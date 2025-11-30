403
Indian Gaming Startup Pushes Skill-Based Model at IGDC; Author Arshi Jamil Highlights Need for ‘Transparent Play’
(MENAFN- FNN 15) A rising Indian gaming startup made one of the most closely watched appearances at this year’s India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), presenting a mobile gaming platform built entirely around skill-based competition and real-reward tournaments. In an industry increasingly under pressure to differentiate between games of chance and games of skill, the company positioned its model as a responsible and transparent alternative for India’s fast-growing gaming audience.
From the moment the event opened, visitors crowded the startup’s demonstration space. The company showcased its flagship game through uninterrupted live challenges, where participants competed in timed matches to earn rewards determined purely by their gameplay performance.
Engineers explained that the system uses precise metrics ; including accuracy, reflex timing, level-completion speed, and competitive consistency ; to calculate outcomes. By removing chance, randomisation, or probability-based triggers, the platform aligns itself with the emerging compliance expectations of the Indian online gaming sector.
Arshi Jamil’s Visit Adds Credibility and Industry Perspective : Among the early visitors to the booth was Arshi Jamil, an Indian author, entrepreneur, and motivational figure known for her book The Ultimate Milestone and her leadership-oriented mentorship programs for young founders.
Jamil, who has been vocal about ethical entrepreneurship and youth empowerment, met the founding team and attended a short demo of the flagship title.
Speaking briefly to a group of attendees, she said:
“India’s gaming sector is entering a defining decade. Users want clarity, fairness, and systems that reward real capability. Skill-based gaming reflects a healthier, more community-focused model.”
Her presence further elevated the startup’s visibility, particularly among young developers and early-stage founders visiting IGDC.
Industry Engagement and Investor Conversations
The startup’s leadership held a series of scheduled and unscheduled meetings with venture capital firms, esports organizations, mobile device partners, and international publishers throughout the three-day conference.
According to company officials, discussions centered on three main areas:
Strategic partnerships for wider distribution and cross-platform integration
Tournament collaborations with esports groups and gaming cafés
Investment exploration ahead of the planned large-scale rollout
Sources within IGDC said the model has already attracted early investor curiosity, particularly due to its emphasis on risk-free, skill-dependent monetization; a segment increasingly favored by both policymakers and responsible-gaming advocates.
Regulation: A Central Theme at IGDC 2025
Policy and regulation dominated this year’s IGDC panels. Multiple states in India have introduced restrictions on real-money games containing elements of chance.
However, courts and regulatory think-tanks continue to differentiate between:
Games of chance (often associated with gambling risk)
Games of skill (structured around measurable user capability)
The distinction is crucial for companies attempting to build sustainable gaming ecosystems in India.
At a closed-door roundtable attended by legal experts and industry leaders, the startup’s representatives argued that pure skill-based reward structures significantly reduce user risk and financial unpredictability, making them more aligned with future policy frameworks.
An attendee at the session commented anonymously:
“There is a clear push from regulators for higher transparency and user protection. Skill-first models may find smoother pathways in the long term.”
Growing Market Pressures and Opportunity
India’s gaming sector is projected to surpass several major Asian markets by 2027, driven by increased smartphone penetration, cheaper mobile data, and rising acceptance of competitive gaming among young audiences.
Industry estimates suggest more than 600 million Indians will participate in mobile gaming by 2026.
With this growth comes scrutiny. Many users have expressed concerns about:
fairness of reward systems
unpredictability of chance-based games
non-transparent monetisation formats
high user burnout due to risk exposure
Skill-based platforms like the one showcased at IGDC aim to address these concerns directly by creating environments that reward mastery instead of luck.
Company’s Future Roadmap
The founder told BBC-style media outlets at the conference that the company plans to:
expand nationwide in phases
introduce multi-level competitive leagues
open regional developer partnerships
hire engineers specialised in game balancing and fairness algorithms
roll out a global version by 2026
The startup’s approach, grounded in performance-driven fairness, appears positioned to resonate with regulators, investors, and the next generation of competitive gamers.
The startup’s debut at IGDC signalled more than a product launch — it marked the arrival of a company seeking to influence the direction of India’s gaming future.
With increasing regulatory emphasis on transparency and responsible reward models, the platform’s skill-oriented design could help define a new, compliant, and user-centric chapter in Indian gaming.
