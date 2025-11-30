403
Three Injured in Shooting in California Shopping Mall
(MENAFN) Three individuals sustained injuries during a shooting Friday at a San Jose, California shopping center on Black Friday, the nation's most heavily trafficked retail day, according to media accounts.
The wounded were transported from Westfield Valley Fair Mall to a nearby medical facility with injuries authorities classified as non-life-threatening, media reported.
"Officers are still diligently clearing the mall," police wrote on US social media company X. "Please continue to avoid the area."
Law enforcement characterized the gunfire as an "isolated incident" and confirmed no active shooter threat remained.
San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan assured residents there was "no ongoing threat to the community," adding: "My prayers are with these victims and I know our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible and hold them accountable."
While police conducted evacuation and clearance operations, customers posted photographs and footage on social platforms depicting themselves concealed behind merchandise displays.
One user wrote, "Shoutout to @Abercrombie for the comfy hiding spot," referring to clothing store Abercrombie & Fitch, alongside images of shoppers seeking shelter.
Whether authorities have apprehended a suspect remains unknown.
San Jose Police have yet to address inquiries seeking additional details.
Origins of annual 'Black' Friday
Black Friday in the U.S. occurs the day following Thanksgiving in late November, marking the commencement of the holiday shopping period, with Christmas falling on Dec. 25.
The designation reportedly stems from retailers' conventional accounting ledgers, said after Black Friday to go from being "in the red" (in debt) to "in the black" (profitable), indicated by the ink color.
Recent years have seen retailers distribute promotions across extended timeframes to draw consumers, aiming to reduce Black Friday congestion and minimize incidents of public disorder.
