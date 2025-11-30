403
Bear injures man at Gunma train station restroom
(MENAFN) A 69-year-old security guard was attacked by a bear inside a public restroom near a train station in Gunma prefecture, located northwest of Tokyo, early on Friday morning, local police reported.
The man, who was about to leave the restroom, said he noticed the bear peering inside. As he attempted to retreat, the bear, estimated to be between 1 to 1.5 meters in length, attacked him, scratching his right leg. After falling to the ground, the man fought back by kicking the bear, which caused it to flee.
Despite the minor injuries, the man quickly ran to a nearby police box to report the attack.
Japan has seen a rising number of bear sightings and encounters in recent years, which experts attribute to food shortages in their natural habitats. Between April and October this year, there were 197 reported bear attack victims, approaching the previous annual record of 219 cases set in fiscal 2023, according to preliminary data from Japan’s Environment Ministry. The government has been taking steps to address the growing conflict between bears and human populations, including issuing warnings and working on habitat management.
