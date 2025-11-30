403
Macron aims to ban phones in high schools
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that the government is considering extending the existing mobile phone ban in middle schools to include high schools.
Speaking to readers of Ebra group newspapers in Mirecourt, northeastern Vosges, Macron said, "We removed phones from middle schools. We will likely extend this to high schools next school year." He added that Education Minister Edouard Geffray “is currently looking into this.”
Macron emphasized the importance of schools as spaces for learning and social interaction, noting concerns about the rise in loneliness and mental health issues among young people.
On the topic of foreign interference and political disinformation, Macron warned against complacency, stating there is “an information war being conducted by foreign powers.” He refrained from offering what he called “empty reassurance,” highlighting the need for vigilance during a time of national upheaval and uncertainty.
The president also called for strengthening France’s capabilities, urging citizens to focus on being more resilient both “militarily and technologically."
