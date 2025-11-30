403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sri Lanka seeks international aid amid deadly floods
(MENAFN) Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency on Saturday and called for international assistance as the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah reached 153, with nearly 200 people still missing, according to local reports.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced the emergency in response to the widespread destruction caused by the cyclone, warning that casualties are expected to rise.
The Disaster Management Centre reported that 191 people remain unaccounted for amid ongoing severe weather conditions.
Search and rescue efforts continue despite heavy rainfall, damaged roads, and extensive power and communication outages. Authorities encouraged both Sri Lankans abroad and foreign nationals to contribute to relief efforts, providing bank details through Sri Lanka’s embassies and foreign missions.
Since Cyclone Ditwah struck on Wednesday, approximately 774,724 people from 217,263 families have been affected, with 100,898 relocated to 798 emergency shelters. The country has faced intense rainfall, flooding, and landslides since November 17. High-risk flood alerts were issued for several major rivers, urging residents downstream to evacuate immediately.
President Dissanayake deployed over 20,000 military personnel to assist with rescue operations. Authorities also issued red-alert landslide warnings for eight districts, highlighting severe risks to hillside communities and vulnerable areas.
Forecasters have warned that Cyclone Ditwah is expected to move toward India’s southern coastal state of Tamil Nadu by early Sunday, potentially disrupting flights and educational activities in affected regions.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced the emergency in response to the widespread destruction caused by the cyclone, warning that casualties are expected to rise.
The Disaster Management Centre reported that 191 people remain unaccounted for amid ongoing severe weather conditions.
Search and rescue efforts continue despite heavy rainfall, damaged roads, and extensive power and communication outages. Authorities encouraged both Sri Lankans abroad and foreign nationals to contribute to relief efforts, providing bank details through Sri Lanka’s embassies and foreign missions.
Since Cyclone Ditwah struck on Wednesday, approximately 774,724 people from 217,263 families have been affected, with 100,898 relocated to 798 emergency shelters. The country has faced intense rainfall, flooding, and landslides since November 17. High-risk flood alerts were issued for several major rivers, urging residents downstream to evacuate immediately.
President Dissanayake deployed over 20,000 military personnel to assist with rescue operations. Authorities also issued red-alert landslide warnings for eight districts, highlighting severe risks to hillside communities and vulnerable areas.
Forecasters have warned that Cyclone Ditwah is expected to move toward India’s southern coastal state of Tamil Nadu by early Sunday, potentially disrupting flights and educational activities in affected regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment