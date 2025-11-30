403
China Demands Japan to Acknowledge Its Colonial History Over Taiwan
(MENAFN) China issued sharp demands Friday for Japan to acknowledge its colonial history over Taiwan and rescind recent statements by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that Beijing characterizes as meddling in sovereign matters.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning declared Japan "imposed colonial rule on the island of Taiwan for half a century, committing countless heinous crimes," media reported.
Mao condemned Takaichi's declarations as having "sent a serious wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, and endangered peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits."
During a Beijing press briefing, she emphasized this year's significance as the 80th anniversary of China's triumph over Japan in World War II, urging Tokyo to "profoundly reflect on its historical crimes, learn from historical lessons, abide by the one-China principle, and act cautiously on the Taiwan question."
"We urge Japan to withdraw its erroneous remarks, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and honor its commitments to China with concrete actions," she stated.
Beijing's rebuke follows Takaichi's November 7 assertion that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could legally represent a "survival-threatening situation," potentially permitting Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense." The comments escalated bilateral tensions dramatically.
China launched severe countermeasures following the controversy, with hundreds of thousands of Chinese travelers reportedly canceling Japanese vacations. Tokyo indicated Beijing additionally suspended Japanese seafood imports and shelved a scheduled trilateral culture ministers' summit with Japan and South Korea—moves Japan openly criticized.
