403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, Maldives express support for Palestinian people
(MENAFN) On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Pakistan and the Maldives reiterated their strong backing for Palestinians amid ongoing conflict and humanitarian crises.
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari stated that his country will continue to provide political, diplomatic, humanitarian, and moral support to the Palestinian people. He emphasized, “We reiterate our unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.” Zardari highlighted that Pakistan’s support is grounded in the principles of human dignity, fairness, and justice.
Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the hardships faced by Palestinians, noting that they “have endured one of the most devastating tragedies of our time – denied their right to self-determination, their land stolen, and their peace destroyed.” He called for full accountability for alleged war crimes and “genocidal actions committed against Palestinians by Israel, in accordance with international law.” Sharif further urged the “complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian lands including Gaza” and condemned settlement expansion in the West Bank as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace.
He concluded, “Today, and for always, Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with the Palestinian people.
We stand by Palestinians in their just struggle, in their due resilience, and in their rightful aspiration for freedom, dignity, and peace.”
Meanwhile, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu stressed that despite observing the day of solidarity, “the violation of the fragile ceasefire, relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza, continued settlement expansion, and severe restrictions on daily life deny Palestinians stability and the prospect of an economically viable future.” He urged the international community to take concrete action to uphold Palestinian rights and reaffirmed Maldives’ support for Palestinian statehood, saying, “The Maldives reaffirms its unwavering commitment to stand resolutely with the Palestinian people and reiterates its steadfast support for the recognition of Palestine as an independent and sovereign State, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
The reaffirmation of support comes as a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye with U.S. backing, has been in effect since October 10. Reports indicate that Israeli attacks since October 2023 have killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others.
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari stated that his country will continue to provide political, diplomatic, humanitarian, and moral support to the Palestinian people. He emphasized, “We reiterate our unwavering support for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.” Zardari highlighted that Pakistan’s support is grounded in the principles of human dignity, fairness, and justice.
Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the hardships faced by Palestinians, noting that they “have endured one of the most devastating tragedies of our time – denied their right to self-determination, their land stolen, and their peace destroyed.” He called for full accountability for alleged war crimes and “genocidal actions committed against Palestinians by Israel, in accordance with international law.” Sharif further urged the “complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied Palestinian lands including Gaza” and condemned settlement expansion in the West Bank as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace.
He concluded, “Today, and for always, Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with the Palestinian people.
We stand by Palestinians in their just struggle, in their due resilience, and in their rightful aspiration for freedom, dignity, and peace.”
Meanwhile, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu stressed that despite observing the day of solidarity, “the violation of the fragile ceasefire, relentless Israeli strikes on Gaza, continued settlement expansion, and severe restrictions on daily life deny Palestinians stability and the prospect of an economically viable future.” He urged the international community to take concrete action to uphold Palestinian rights and reaffirmed Maldives’ support for Palestinian statehood, saying, “The Maldives reaffirms its unwavering commitment to stand resolutely with the Palestinian people and reiterates its steadfast support for the recognition of Palestine as an independent and sovereign State, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
The reaffirmation of support comes as a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye with U.S. backing, has been in effect since October 10. Reports indicate that Israeli attacks since October 2023 have killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment