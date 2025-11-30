Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Salary After 8Th Pay Commission: What The New Pay Scale Could Look Like

Salary After 8Th Pay Commission: What The New Pay Scale Could Look Like


2025-11-30 01:10:16
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ever since the announcement of the Eighth Pay Commission, there's been a lot of buzz about a salary hike for central government employees. It's expected that salaries could nearly double based on the fitment factor.

The 8th Pay Commission was announced earlier this year, sparking talk of a salary hike for central employees. Speculation is high, and new info has just been released.

The 8th Pay Commission is the hot topic for government employees. Since the Terms of Reference were released, everyone's wondering about the new salary and fitment factor.

Salary increases depend on the fitment factor, a multiplier that converts the old basic pay to the new one. It's based on inflation, cost of living, and basic needs.

A report suggests a fitment factor between 1.92 and 2.57. This will also bring changes to HRA, TA, NPS, and CGHS allowances for government employees.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to start in Jan 2026. While not confirmed, it's rumored salaries could double for all employees, and pensioners will also benefit.

MENAFN30112025007385015968ID1110414350



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search