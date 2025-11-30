U.S. Homeland Security: Criminal Afghan Nationals Will Be Returned

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it will begin returning“criminal Afghanistan nationals” following a shooting involving a National Guard member near the White House and the recent arrest of an Afghan asylum seeker on terrorism-related grounds.

DHS on Sunday released photos and names of six additional Afghan asylum seekers who it says will be deported. Officials said the individuals pose security risks and will be repatriated under existing removal authorities.

The department also announced the arrest of Zabihullah Mohmand, an Afghanistan refugee, on charges of sexually assaulting a minor. DHS said such cases underscore failures in the screening process used during earlier phases of Afghan resettlement.

In a statement, the department said the Biden administration admitted many Afghans“without sufficient vetting,” adding that“Americans should not have to endure violence from individuals who should never have been here.”

The announcement follows last week's shooting in Washington, in which Afghan asylum seeker Rahmanullah Lakanwal allegedly opened fire on two National Guard soldiers near the White House.

One soldier died of his injuries, while the second remains in critical condition, according to U.S. officials. The incident renewed criticism of the vetting procedures used for tens of thousands of Afghans evacuated after the fall of Kabul.

U.S. authorities say they are reviewing security protocols and expect more deportation orders in the coming weeks. Afghan advocacy groups, however, warn that individual criminal cases should not be used to stigmatize the broader refugee community.

