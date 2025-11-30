403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan may reopen border to facilitate aid for Afghanistan
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s top diplomat announced on Saturday that Islamabad is likely to reopen its border with Afghanistan to allow humanitarian assistance, following a request from the United Nations.
Speaking to reporters, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the UN had approached Pakistan to facilitate the delivery of aid, as the border has been closed since last month due to clashes between the two countries. Dar explained, "I spoke to the army chief, and he has expressed his consent, now I will discuss with Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif) as he is abroad and hopefully by tomorrow we will make an announcement."
Earlier this month, Pakistan had reopened the Torkham and Chaman crossings for Afghan refugees, but commercial traffic remained suspended. The Torkham crossing links Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, while the Chaman border connects Balochistan with Kandahar in southern Afghanistan. Both crossings were fully closed on October 12 following deadly clashes, halting all forms of movement.
Speaking to reporters, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the UN had approached Pakistan to facilitate the delivery of aid, as the border has been closed since last month due to clashes between the two countries. Dar explained, "I spoke to the army chief, and he has expressed his consent, now I will discuss with Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif) as he is abroad and hopefully by tomorrow we will make an announcement."
Earlier this month, Pakistan had reopened the Torkham and Chaman crossings for Afghan refugees, but commercial traffic remained suspended. The Torkham crossing links Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, while the Chaman border connects Balochistan with Kandahar in southern Afghanistan. Both crossings were fully closed on October 12 following deadly clashes, halting all forms of movement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment