Thousands of children in Gaza suffer from severe acute malnutrition
(MENAFN) Nearly 9,300 children under the age of five in Gaza were diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition in October, according to a warning issued by a UN agency on Saturday.
The organization highlighted that “High levels of malnutrition continue to endanger the lives and wellbeing of children in the Gaza Strip, compounded by the onset of winter weather accelerating the spread of disease and increasing the risk of death among the most vulnerable children.” Nutrition screenings conducted last month by the agency and its partners identified almost 9,300 young children suffering from acute malnutrition.
The agency also reported that substantial quantities of winter supplies remain stranded at Gaza’s borders and called for the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. “As winter weather sets in, thousands of displaced families remain in makeshift shelters without warm clothes, blankets or protection from the elements, while heavy rains have washed waste and sewage through floodwaters and into populated areas,” it added.
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that “despite progress, thousands of children under the age of five remain acutely malnourished in Gaza, while many more lack proper shelter, sanitation and protection against winter.” She added: “Too many children in Gaza are still facing hunger, illness and exposure to cold temperatures, conditions that are putting their lives at risk. Every minute counts to protect these children.”
Russell also urged that all crossings into Gaza be opened with simplified and expedited clearance procedures to ensure humanitarian supplies can enter through all possible routes, including Egypt, Israel, Jordan, and the West Bank.
The warning comes despite a ceasefire that took effect in October, as Gaza faces escalating humanitarian pressures. Reports indicate that a recent winter storm damaged around 22,000 tents used by displaced families, leaving over 288,000 households without adequate shelter.
Authorities estimate that the territory requires approximately 300,000 tents and prefabricated units to meet basic shelter needs following two years of conflict that destroyed civilian infrastructure.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have reportedly killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured more than 170,900, leaving the region heavily devastated.
