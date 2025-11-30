Panama's Bad Weather Causes Temporary Closure Of Volcán Barú National Park In Chiriquí - Flooding In Bocas Del Toro

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) In response to adverse weather conditions and the watch issued by the Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (IMHPA), the Ministry of Environment (MiAmbiente) has announced the temporary closure of all trails in the Volcán Barú National Park, in the province of Chiriquí. The measure comes amid the warning issued by IMHPA for heavy rains, thunderstorms and risk of flooding and rising water levels; the bad weather has also impacted the province of Bocas del Toro, where SINAPROC has already provided assistance for the damage.

Safety Risks at the Summit of the Barú Volcano

The Ministry of the Environment (MiAmbiente) stated in its press release that the weather conditions at the summit of the Barú Volcano pose an imminent danger to visitors. Currently, the following conditions are being recorded: winds exceeding 50 km/h, very low temperatures, and a high risk of falling trees.

The closure applies to all trails in the park, including the popular Los Quetzales Trail, which was closed a few days ago due to fallen trees. The decision aims to safeguard both residents and visitors. Authorities have indicated that the reopening of the Volcán Barú National Park and its trails will only take place when weather conditions improve significantly and guarantee a safe environment for all visitors.

A Weather Watch has Also Been Issued for Significant Rainfall in Bocas del Toro and Flooding

Alert! IMHPA has extended a rain watch warning in the province of Bocas del Toro, and Sinaproc has already reported flood damage. The Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Panama (IMHPA) has issued a watch for significant rainfall and electrical activity that will be in effect until 11:59 pm on Monday, December 1, 2025. For its part, the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC) has activated its surveillance and rescue teams, reporting that unstable atmospheric conditions will generate rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in much of the country.

Which Areas Are At Highest Risk Under this Watch Advisory?

The IMHPA advisory indicates that the areas with the highest level of risk are:

– Caribbean slope: Bocas del Toro, Guna Yala region, Ngäbe Buglé region, Coclé (North) and Veraguas (North).

– Central provinces and metropolitan region: Colón, Darién, Chiriquí, Panamá (North, East and Central) and Panamá Oeste.

– West: Azuero Peninsula.

Sinaproc Is Already Reporting Damage in the Province of Bocas del Toro

SINAPROC maintains special surveillance in the eastern area of ​​the province of Panama, including specific monitoring zones such as Tortí, Cañitas, El Llano, Chepo, Bayano Community, and border sectors with Darién. Among the risks anticipated by the authorities are: significant rainfall accumulations, sudden rises in rivers and streams, electrical discharges, winds with varying intensities and minor landslides (especially in prone areas with saturated soils).

On Friday night, Sinaproc response personnel conducted an assessment in the community of Thebroma, Huraca sector, following heavy rains that caused flooding due to the overflowing of the Yorkín River, Finca 30. Additionally, an assessment was carried out on a house affected by water intrusion in the Miller neighborhood sector in El Silencio de Changuinola, in the province of Bocas del Toro. This Saturday, November 29, Sinaproc will continue with the evaluations in the area.

Safety Recommendations for the Public

Given these conditions, SINAPROC has reiterated the following urgent recommendations for the population:

– Avoid crossing rivers, streams and flooded areas.

– Secure roofs and objects that may come loose.

– Stay away from trees and unstable structures.

– Disconnect electrical equipment during storms.

– Have an emergency backpack ready.

– Follow only official sources and report emergencies to 911.