Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heavy Rains In The Basin Causes The Panama Canal To Intensify Security Measures -

Heavy Rains In The Basin Causes The Panama Canal To Intensify Security Measures -


2025-11-30 01:01:18
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panama Canal announced the strengthening of its operational safety protocols due to the intense and constant rains recorded in the watershed, a situation that has required maintaining controlled releases at the Madden and Gatun dams. As part of the preventive measures, the administration ordered the temporary closure of the Gamboa ramp to carry out vegetation cleaning work in the riverbed, as well as the suspension of activities at the Gallo dock.

The agency also asked users and visitors to avoid any activity in the areas located downstream of the Gatún and Alhajuela dams while current conditions persist, in order to prevent risks. The Canal stressed that the discharges and restrictions are solely based on safety criteria, given the increase in reservoir levels caused by the rains. Finally, they reported that they will continue to monitor the hydrological behavior of the basin and will communicate, through official channels, any changes or additional measures that may be deemed necessary.

MENAFN30112025000218011062ID1110414267



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search