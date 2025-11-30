Heavy Rains In The Basin Causes The Panama Canal To Intensify Security Measures

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Panama Canal announced the strengthening of its operational safety protocols due to the intense and constant rains recorded in the watershed, a situation that has required maintaining controlled releases at the Madden and Gatun dams. As part of the preventive measures, the administration ordered the temporary closure of the Gamboa ramp to carry out vegetation cleaning work in the riverbed, as well as the suspension of activities at the Gallo dock.

The agency also asked users and visitors to avoid any activity in the areas located downstream of the Gatún and Alhajuela dams while current conditions persist, in order to prevent risks. The Canal stressed that the discharges and restrictions are solely based on safety criteria, given the increase in reservoir levels caused by the rains. Finally, they reported that they will continue to monitor the hydrological behavior of the basin and will communicate, through official channels, any changes or additional measures that may be deemed necessary.