Heavy Rains In The Basin Causes The Panama Canal To Intensify Security Measures -
The agency also asked users and visitors to avoid any activity in the areas located downstream of the Gatún and Alhajuela dams while current conditions persist, in order to prevent risks. The Canal stressed that the discharges and restrictions are solely based on safety criteria, given the increase in reservoir levels caused by the rains. Finally, they reported that they will continue to monitor the hydrological behavior of the basin and will communicate, through official channels, any changes or additional measures that may be deemed necessary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment