Panama Government Defines Area Of ​​Influence: San Miguelito Cable Cars

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Housing and Territorial Planning (Miviot), through Executive Decree No. 13 of November 26, 2025, published in Official Gazette No. 30413-C, established and delimited the area of ​​the Polygon of Influence of the Cable Car of the Panama Metro System and dictates other provisions. The regulations, consisting of five articles, define the area of ​​influence of the cable car in a 6.7-kilometer-long zone, which includes six stations: Balboa, Cincuentenario, Samaria, Mano de Piedra, Valle de Urracá and Torrijos Carter.

The document emphasizes that, once the final alignment and profile of the project are defined, the area or easement of influence of the cabins will be established through the corresponding legal channels. This will include the delimitation of the clearance that must be respected and kept free of obstacles both vertically and horizontally, thus guaranteeing the safe operation of this transportation system. It also states that any act relating to the use, usufruct, right, encumbrance, alienation, construction or modification of real estate, as well as any act of recognition of ownership, change of land use or modification of economic activities within this zone, will require the express non-objection of Metro de Panamá, SA prior to its approval.

Furthermore, the decree establishes that all actions necessary for the acquisition or occupation of land required for the development of the transport system will be carried out based on the value in force on the date of entry into force of this regulation. “Everything related to the execution of the work, the processes, procedures and any other necessary action will be coordinated by Metro de Panamá, SA, in conjunction with the competent public entities,” the entity adds. The National Government, through this new transportation system declared to be of public utility, seeks to improve urban mobility and raise the quality of life of residents in the districts of Panama and San Miguelito.