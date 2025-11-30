403
Israeli army resumes incursion into Quneitra countryside
(MENAFN) The Israeli military carried out a fresh incursion into the southern countryside of Quneitra on Saturday, pushing deeper into Syrian territory in what reports describe as another breach of the country’s sovereignty.
According to general accounts based on state media reporting, an Israeli patrol consisting of two Hilux vehicles and two Humvees moved between the village of Rwayhina and the western village of Zubayda. At the same time, two tanks were positioned along the road linking the two areas.
This renewed movement comes after a deadly attack the previous day in rural Damascus, where at least 13 people—including women and children—lost their lives and another 24 were wounded, according to local reporting.
Tallying incidents throughout November, reports indicate that Israel conducted 49 separate raids across southern Syria. Government figures further show that since December 2024, Israeli forces have launched more than 1,000 airstrikes and over 400 cross-border operations into the country’s southern regions.
Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government in late 2024, Israel expanded its presence in the Syrian Golan Heights, taking control of the demilitarized buffer zone—an action described in reports as a direct violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.
