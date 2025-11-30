403
One Discovered Dead as Fire Breaks Out at Building in Croatia
(MENAFN) A deadly fire erupted during nighttime hours in an attic space within Rijeka, Croatia's third-largest urban center, resulting in the discovery of one unidentified deceased individual at the location, according to reports from local news outlets on Saturday.
Law enforcement officials in the area have verified the fatality and indicated that forensic medical examination procedures will commence following the complete suppression of flames by emergency response teams, Croatian media reported.
Multiple building occupants required medical treatment after experiencing respiratory complications from smoke exposure during the incident.
While firefighting personnel have successfully contained the blaze and prevented further spread, thick smoke continues rising from the affected structure, and emergency crews remain actively deployed at the site working to fully extinguish remaining hotspots, the outlet reported.
Police forces have established a security perimeter around the incident location, and investigative teams will perform a comprehensive on-site examination to determine the fire's origin and circumstances once safety conditions permit entry, officials noted. Authorities have not yet released information regarding the deceased person's identity, and the investigation remains ongoing as forensic specialists prepare to conduct their examination.
