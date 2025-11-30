Tamil Nadu Man Recalls Nightmare After Being Kicked, Splashed With Water For Sleeping On Malaysia's Streets

MENAFN - Live Mint) Safiudeen Pakkeer Mohamed, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, made headlines after he was humiliated in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur. The 39-year-old homeless man was kicked and splashed with water for sleeping on streets outside a bank. A video of this torture went viral on social media.

The inhumane treatment of the jobless, depressed and hungry individual sparked a wave of reactions online, condemning the security guards' actions outside a bank in Taman Maluri. In response to the backlash, AmBank Group issued a statement clarifying that the individuals involved in the purported video were not employees of the organisation.

Describing it as an unfortunate incident, the statement said,“No individuals deserve to be treated in that manner, plus the safety of everyone around our premises is our top priority."

It added, "The security guard involved is in fact employed by an external security service provider appointed at the branch. Regardless, we expect all personnels representing our Bank, including vendors and partners, to uphold the highest professional conduct. The man in the video is a cobbler who is frustrated with the gentleman.”

Safiudeen Pakkeer had come to this Southeast Asian country a year ago to seek employment, in the hope of a better life and higher earnings for the family of four, including wife and two children aged 11 and 8. According to Free Malaysia Today report, he had paid RM3,500 ( ₹75,718) for a work permit and RM1,200 ( ₹25,960) for healthcare to his employer.

However, his dream job in a restaurant in Taman Sri Gombak offered him modest wage as a cook. However, it became difficult for Safiudeen Pakkeer to continue this job when his employer started withholding his wages for months.

Neither could he quit nor seek another job as his passport was held by his employer.“When I arrived at KLIA, the restaurant boss took my passport and I never saw it again,” FMT quoted Safiudeen Pakkeer as saying.

The major setback came when his employer deducted his salary significantly in March this year, on grounds of renewal of his work permit. He stopped going to work six months ago. Depressed, hungry, broke, homeless and jobless, he had no alternative except to sleep on the five-footway.

The destitute man had no means to return to his home country. recalling the difficult time, he added,“I had no food, no roof over my head. Some told me that since I still had hands and legs, I therefore could find work. But without a passport, no one wanted to hire me.” It was during this time of hardship that Safiudeen Pakkeer met humiliation for sleeping on streets.

A Malaysian native named Tony Lian, aka“Uncle Tony” who runs two small shelters for the homeless, decided to help Safiudeen when he came across the viral videos. He offered to help in paying off his debts and retrieving the passport.