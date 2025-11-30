DPA Kandla Achieves Milestone With Record-Breaking LPG Tanker Handling

Record-Breaking LPG Cargo Handling

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, has achieved a new milestone, setting a benchmark in cargo handling. According to the port authority, IOCL's LPG Terminal at DPA handled 15 LPG tankers and 2,70,551 metric tonnes till November 27 this year, surpassing the previous record of 14 tankers in March 2024. The port expects to reach 17 tankers by the end of the month.

On Saturday, the Deendayal Port Authority on X said, "DPA Kandla sets a new benchmark! IOCL's LPG Terminal at DPA achieves a record-breaking milestone with 15 LPG tankers and 2,70,551 MT handled till 27 Nov, 2025 - surpassing the previous best of 14 tankers (Mar '24). Expected to touch 17 tankers by month-end!" The achievement marks another addition to a string of records set by the port in recent days.

New Milestone in Green Operations and Efficiency

In a separate post on X, the authority announced a 24-hour discharge record of 15,687 cubic metres of Pine Logs on vessel MV TOMINI SOLANO. The operation was powered entirely by electric vehicle (EV) loaders, underscoring the port's shift towards green handling and operational efficiency.

"24-Hour Record-Breaking Achievement at Deendayal Port! DPA Kandla has set a new 24-hour discharge record of 15,687 CBM of Pine Logs on MV TOMINI SOLANO, powered entirely through EV Loaders-based operations, marking a remarkable stride in efficiency and green handling," DPA stated on X.

The post added that the operation showcased "precision planning, seamless coordination and outstanding on-ground performance by our dedicated teams," appreciating the Synergy and Swayam Shipping teams for their flawless execution. The port reported a total cargo volume of 23,455.81 JCBM with an average discharge rate of about 11,546 JCBM per day, equivalent to roughly 481 JCBM per hour, at Berth CJ-14.

Fastest Major Port to Handle 100 MMT Cargo

Earlier this week, Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, set a new record by becoming the fastest major port in India to handle 100 million tons of cargo in the financial year 2025-26. This achievement reflects DPA Kandla's strong handling capacity across liquid, dry bulk, break-bulk and container cargo segments.

The early crossing of the 100 million metric ton (MMT) mark underscores the port's rising efficiency and supports India's broader goal of advancing under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision, which aims to boost trade and industrial growth along the western coast. The achievement strengthens India's maritime competitiveness and helps improve ease of doing business, logistics efficiency, and trade connectivity across Gujarat and northern India. Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, congratulated Team Deendayal Port for the achievement. (ANI)

