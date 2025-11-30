Ukrainian Forces Eliminate Several Groups Of Invaders On Quad Bikes And Buggy In Sumy Region

"In the Sumy region, air defense operators of strike UAVs from the 80th Brigade 'Halychyna' halted several groups of Russian infantry last night, totaling around 15 individuals. The enemy crossed the border and was moving toward Ukrainian positions. Paratroopers also destroyed two quad bikes and one buggy," the statement reads.

