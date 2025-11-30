Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Forces Eliminate Several Groups Of Invaders On Quad Bikes And Buggy In Sumy Region

Ukrainian Forces Eliminate Several Groups Of Invaders On Quad Bikes And Buggy In Sumy Region


2025-11-30 12:00:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Sumy region, air defense operators of strike UAVs from the 80th Brigade 'Halychyna' halted several groups of Russian infantry last night, totaling around 15 individuals. The enemy crossed the border and was moving toward Ukrainian positions. Paratroopers also destroyed two quad bikes and one buggy," the statement reads.

Read also: Border guards destroy Russian UAV control point and mortar in Kharkiv direction

Photo: Video screenshot

MENAFN30112025000193011044ID1110414176



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search