Oregon Man Won '$5K A Week Forever' In 2012, Spent Cash Like He Was Set For Life - But Publishers Clearing House Went Bankrupt. Now He Might Lose Home

An old TV commercial once promised,“Only Publishers Clearing House can make you so rich, so fast!” But, as some unlucky winners discovered this year, they can also make your fortune disappear just as quickly.

That's what happened to John Wyllie, a 61-year-old Oregon man who won $5,000 a week for life from the PCH Prize Patrol in 2012.



According to NBC affiliate KGW8 [1], he received an annual check for $260,000, which helped him retire and buy a house on six acres in scenic Bellingham, Washington.

But this year, the checks suddenly stopped after PCH filed for bankruptcy without warning him or other winners. Wyllie told KGW8 the turn of events“feels like a nightmare,” especially as he hasn't worked in over a decade and can't find a job now.

Wyllie's story is a harsh reminder that easy money isn't always forever. It's a reality check that could strike anyone who finds themselves scrambling to offset the loss.

From bankable to bankruptcy

KGW8 reported that Wyllie is one of at least 10 winners still owed money they'll likely never receive.

ARB Interactive, which paid $7.1 million to buy PCH, announced it would only honor prizes won after it took over in July. Past winners still waiting on payments, will“have to seek payment from the bankruptcy estate,” according to The Wall Street Journal [2].

Andrea Coles-Bjerre, a University of Oregon law professor, told KGW8 it's unlikely those winners will be able to collect their winnings. They'll be considered unsecured creditors competing for money that simply doesn't exist.

PCH's collapse followed a sharp post-pandemic [3] decline after going from nearly $900 million in annual revenue pre-COVID to just over $180 million last year. Analysts blame competition with online giants like Amazon, along with an $18 million Federal Trade Commission [4] settlement in April, for deceptive practices that tricked people into thinking they had to buy products to improve their sweepstakes odds.

The company filed for bankruptcy that same month.

How to protect your financial windfall

The PCH saga is a cautionary tale for anyone who comes into a large sum of money - whether it's a sweepstakes giveaway, a lottery win or an inheritance. Without a plan, that money can dry up faster than you think. Here are some steps to help protect your windfall:



Keep quiet: Experts recommend keeping lottery winnings or inheritances under wraps to avoid unwanted attention. Some suggest setting up a revocable trust [5], also known as a“living trust”, to protect both your privacy and money.

Build a legal team: John Jennings, president and chief strategist at ArchBridge Family Office, advises hiring both a financial advisor and an estate lawyer to get accounts and documentation in order before you collect your cash. Annuity or lump sum? If your winnings give you the option, talk to a trusted financial advisor before choosing between an annuity and a lump sum. Each has advantages and disadvantages, from taxes to the total payout.

Even better, all of their advisors are pre-vetted fiduciaries, meaning that they have a legal obligation to act in your best interest. After inputting your ZIP code, you can set up a free call with no obligation to hire to make sure they're a good fit for you.

Talk taxes and savings: Financial planner Rachael Burns told Forbes a certified public accountant (CPA) can help design a tax strategy. A CPA may suggest putting money into accounts that can earn tax-free interest or grow tax-deferred, such as an IRA.

There are several kinds of IRA accounts, including traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, and gold IRAs. A gold IRA is one option for building up your retirement fund with an inflation-hedging asset.

Opening a gold IRA with the help of Goldco allows you to invest in gold and other precious metals in physical forms while also providing the significant tax advantages of an IRA.

With a minimum purchase of $10,000, Goldco offers free shipping and access to a library of retirement resources. Plus, the company will match up to 10% of qualified purchases in free silver.

If you're curious whether this is the right investment to diversify your portfolio, you can download your free gold and silver information guide today.



Pay down debt: As tempting as it is to splurge on a new car, house or some other big purchase, Forbes and other experts suggest wiping out debt first. That frees up your future income for investments and opportunities instead of interest payments. Think long term: Estate planning firm Trust & Will recommends creating an emergency fund with at least six months of living expenses in a high-yield account and putting aside retirement money.

The best part? You can get up to $300 when you sign up with SoFi and set up a direct deposit.

Write a will: If you don't already have one, draft a will and keep it updated. A clear, legally binding plan ensures your loved ones benefit from your wealth and helps avoid disputes over money when you're gone.

You can also make unlimited updates forever as your life changes, helping you secure your legacy for your loved ones. You can create a will starting at just $149 and a living trust from just $349.

Plus, if you're not happy with the results, you can get a full refund within 30 days.



