Police Academy Holds Workshop On Airport Security Challenges

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Police Academy, represented by the Center for Security Research and Studies, in co-operation with the Airport Security Department, organised a scientific symposium on airport security challenges and emerging artificial intelligence technologies.

The symposium was attended by His Excellency the Legal Adviser to the Minister of Interior and General Supervisor of the Police Academy Major General Dr Abdullah Yousef al-Mal along with several directors of departments at the Ministry of Interior, representatives from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority and Qatar Customs Authority, as well as a delegation from the Sultanate of Oman representing the General Directorate of Airport Security.

The symposium aimed to analyse the security landscape in airports and examine the role of AI technologies in risk prediction and behavioural analysis, in addition to discussing the legal and ethical challenges associated with the use of these technologies. Specialists from relevant entities presented a number of scientific, research, and practical recommendations aimed at supporting the development of the airport security system.

