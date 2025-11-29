Kyiv Hit By Overnight Attack After Zelensky Removes Top Aide

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A vast Russian overnight attack on Ukraine killed three people and wounded nearly 30, officials said Saturday, with more than 600,000 households left without power after strikes on the grid as the US attempts to broker peace talks.“While everyone is discussing points of peace plans, Russia continues to pursue its 'war plan' of two points: to kill and destroy,” Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha wrote Saturday morning as Kyiv residents surveyed the damage after a heavy night of explosions that mostly targeted the capital.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched around 36 missiles and nearly 600 drones in the attack.

Moscow has conducted regular large-scale bombardments of Ukraine's power infrastructure since 2022, but the latest campaign this autumn has pushed Ukrainian cities including Kyiv into a torrid situation, with many households only getting eight hours of power on some of the worst days of blackouts. The deafening roar of generators and the stench of diesel fumes now fill the capital's avenues, and people use torches at night as streetlights are often out. Ukraine's energy ministry said the overnight attack had hit power facilities in Kyiv and five other Ukrainian regions. More than 500,000 of the households which lost power were in the capital.

Ukraine has been negotiating with the United States on the terms of a peace agreement that Washington is seeking to broker between Kyiv and Moscow to end Russia's nearly four-year-long war.

Kyiv and its European allies say they want peace but pushed back against some of the original terms pushed by the US, with Ukraine unwilling to withdraw from land it currently holds and resisting any restriction on its future ability to join alliances. Yermak was Zelensky's most important ally but in Kyiv, his opponents say he has accumulated power, gate-keeps access to the president and ruthlessly sidelines critical voices.

A former film producer and copyright lawyer, he came into politics with Zelensky in 2019, having previously worked with the now-president during his time as a popular comedian.

Yermak was widely considered the second-most influential man in the country and even sometimes nicknamed“vice-president”.

“Yermak doesn't allow anyone to get to Zelensky except loyal people,” a former senior official who worked with Zelensky and Yermak told AFP, describing him as“super paranoid”.

“He definitely tries to influence almost every decision,” they added. A senior source in Zelensky's party said Yermak's influence over the president was akin to“hypnosis”.

Speaking after the raid on Yermak, the European Union backed the work of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies.

“We have a lot of respect for those investigations which show that the anti-corruption bodies in Ukraine are doing their work,” said European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho.

Zelensky had in the summer tried to strip the independence of NABU and SPO, triggering rare wartime protests and forcing him to walk back the decision after criticism from the EU.

Yermak had been a stalwart by Zelensky's side throughout the war.

The two men are seen together on official photos of almost all presidential events.

According to media reports, their beds stand side by side in the presidential office's underground bunker, and in their free time, they play table tennis, watch movies or work out.

But he is widely unpopular in society and distrusted by two-thirds of the population, according to a March 2025 poll by the Razumkov Centre, an NGO.

Ukrainian political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko told AFP before Yermak's removal that he needed to go to shore up Kyiv's position in talks with the United States.

Alluding to the vulnerability of the moment, Zelensky also stressed that he could not afford to make political missteps at this moment.

“Russia really wants Ukraine to make mistakes,” he said.

