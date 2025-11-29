Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
BRUSSELS -- The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Belgium participated in a charity bazaar, organized by the Asia-Pacific Women's Association (APWA), to raise funds for children and women in conflict zones, including Gaza and Sudan.
TUNIS -- The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) called to exert more efforts to find a just and peaceful solution for the Palestine.
KUWAIT -- The 48th Kuwait International Book Fair featured a panel discussion on the influence of Kuwaiti media on culture, moderated by Fahad Al-Husseini.
KUWAIT-- A number of Kuwait shooters have been crowned champions due to their brilliant performance in the late Sheikh Ali Al-Sabah annual shooting tourney concluded. (end) mb
