Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and current chair of GCC Ministerial Council, said Kuwait's presidency marked a key breakthrough in joint Gulf action, advancing integration, strengthening regional security, and boosting the Council's visibility at regional and international levels.

BRUSSELS -- The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Belgium participated in a charity bazaar, organized by the Asia-Pacific Women's Association (APWA), to raise funds for children and women in conflict zones, including Gaza and Sudan.

TUNIS -- The Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) called to exert more efforts to find a just and peaceful solution for the Palestine.

KUWAIT -- The 48th Kuwait International Book Fair featured a panel discussion on the influence of Kuwaiti media on culture, moderated by Fahad Al-Husseini.

KUWAIT-- A number of Kuwait shooters have been crowned champions due to their brilliant performance in the late Sheikh Ali Al-Sabah annual shooting tourney concluded. (end) mb