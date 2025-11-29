Festive Spirit In Full Bloom As Community Raises Over £2,200 For The Allendale Community Centre, Wimborne

MENAFN - Pressat) Wimborne's festive season began with generosity, creativity and community spirit as two sold-out Christmas Wreath Making Workshops at theraised over £2,200 to support the much-loved charity at the heart of the town.

Held on 26th and 28th November, the workshops brought together more than 60 participants for fun, creativity and festive connection, all while helping the Allendale continue its mission of inclusivity, support, and belonging.

The events were entirely sponsored by Poole & Wimborne Woodland Burial Ground, who provided all the natural materials, decorative items and tools.

Leading both workshops was Karen Hill, burial ground consultant and qualified florist, who gave her time, expertise and warm encouragement to guide participants through crafting their own beautiful natural wreaths.

“You could feel the joy in the room,” said Karen Hill.“People came to create something lovely, but they also came to support a place that genuinely matters. It was wonderful to be part of.”

All funds raised will go directly to the Allendale Community Centre charity, helping it continue providing safe, welcoming and essential services to the community.

The Allendale isn't just a venue; it is a hub of belonging that tackles social isolation and supports some of the most vulnerable people in the area.

“What we do here is about belonging,” said Carole Chedgy, Vice Chair, Trustee“This fundraiser helps us remain a place where everyone, regardless of age, ability or circumstance - can feel safe, supported and part of the community.”



Participants described the workshops as“magical”,“uplifting” and“the perfect way to start Christmas.” Many have already asked if the event will return