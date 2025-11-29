Ladakh Pashmina to Go Global, Says LG Gupta

Leh- Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday said the region's Pashmina is not just a commercial asset but a cultural treasure that carries centuries of heritage and craftsmanship and ensured the administration's commitment to promoting the luxurious fabric globally.

Gupta made these remarks during his visit to the Upshi Pashmina Goat Farm here.

He visited the farm to review the ongoing initiatives for strengthening Pashmina production, safeguarding the indigenous goat breed, the world-famous source of Ladakh's premium Pashmina fibre, and supporting the livelihoods of nomadic communities, an official said.

During the visit, District Sheep Husbandry Officer Tsewang Morup briefed Gupta about the farm's operations, including the current number of goats, protective measures against predators such as snow leopards and wild animals, and the supplemental fodder and feed provided during winter months when natural grazing is limited.

He emphasised the importance of these interventions to maintain the health and productivity of Pashmina goats.

The Lt Governor assessed breeding practices, fodder management, animal health interventions, and measures taken to improve the overall yield and quality of the Ladakh Pashmina, globally renowned as the finest in the world.