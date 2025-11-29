Civilian Injured In Bilozerka After Russian Drone Attack
"At around 16:00, Russian occupiers attacked Bilozerka with a drone. As a result of explosives dropped from a UAV, a 60-year-old man was injured," the report said.
The man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his thigh. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.Read also: Russian attacks on Kherson region claim two lives, eight injured
Earlier, a 41-year-old civilian woman was injured in a drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.
