Civilian Injured In Bilozerka After Russian Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At around 16:00, Russian occupiers attacked Bilozerka with a drone. As a result of explosives dropped from a UAV, a 60-year-old man was injured," the report said.

The man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his thigh. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Russian attacks on Kherson region claim two lives, eight injured

Earlier, a 41-year-old civilian woman was injured in a drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

