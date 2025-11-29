Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civilian Injured In Bilozerka After Russian Drone Attack

2025-11-29 03:10:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"At around 16:00, Russian occupiers attacked Bilozerka with a drone. As a result of explosives dropped from a UAV, a 60-year-old man was injured," the report said.

The man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his thigh. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Read also: Russian attacks on Kherson region claim two lives, eight injured

Earlier, a 41-year-old civilian woman was injured in a drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

UkrinForm

