Arab Parliament Chief Says Palestinian Solidarity Day Comes Amid "Grave Humanitarian, Political Conditions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 29 (Petra) – President of the Arab Parliament Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi said the Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People comes amid extremely grave humanitarian and political conditions as a result of the continued assault by the Israeli occupation entity on the Gaza Strip, the escalation of attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and what Palestinians face in terms of blockade, displacement, killing and systematic violations amounting to war crimes and genocide.Al-Yamahi said in a statement on Saturday that this day is not merely a symbolic occasion but a renewal of a firm Arab and international commitment to stand by Palestinian rights and to strengthen parliamentary and diplomatic efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and support their just cause until they obtain all their legitimate rights.He stressed that the Israeli occupation continues its serious breaches of the Sharm el-Sheikh Agreement through the continuation of its military operations, the prevention of humanitarian aid entry, the intensification of settlement activity, and allowing settlers to attack Palestinian civilians, in a blatant violation of international agreements and UN resolutions.Al-Yamahi renewed, on this occasion, his call on the international community to shoulder its legal and humanitarian responsibilities, lift the cover from the practices of the Israeli occupation, ensure an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, secure the unrestricted flow of aid, and provide international protection for the Palestinian people across all occupied territories. He urged the United Nations and relevant international bodies to take practical steps to hold the occupation authorities accountable for their ongoing crimes and to support efforts aimed at establishing an independent, fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.