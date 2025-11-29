Invest Qatar Hosts Global FDI Leaders Network Meeting In Doha

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Invest Qatar, the country's investment promotion agency, recently concluded the successful hosting of the FDI Leaders Network Autumn Meeting, held in Doha on November 25-27. The prestigious, invitation-only forum brought together CEOs and heads of international and regional Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) from around the world to exchange insights, challenges, strategies, and best practices in foreign direct investment.

The FDI Leaders Network convenes twice a year in major global cities. It is unique in being the only network is for CEO's or heads of investment agencies. Previous editions have taken place in London, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Calgary and Vienna, with Doha now joining this distinguished list.

The event featured high-level, in-depth discussions on global FDI trends, comparative leadership challenges, and collaborative opportunities to drive sustainable economic growth.

CEO of Invest Qatar, Sheikh Ali Alwaleed al-Thani said: "Hosting the FDI Leaders Network in Doha underscores Qatar's commitment to fostering international partnerships and advancing our vision for economic diversification. This platform enabled meaningful dialogue and collaboration among global investment leaders."

Founder of the FDI Leaders Network, Cathy Dawson said: "CEOs of Investment Promotion Agencies from Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Kazakhstan, the UK and the USA have converged in Doha to discuss new challenges which continue to re-shape global investment.

"These leaders need networks like the FDI Leaders Network more than ever, to remain adaptable, retain effectiveness and channel investment towards sustainable and impactful outcomes. With thanks to Sheikh Ali Alwaleed al-Thani, our gracious host, and to Invest Qatar who have made this happen."

The programme combined strategic discussions with cultural and networking experiences, reinforcing Qatar's role as a global investment hub. Participants explored emerging trends in foreign direct investment, shared best practices and identified opportunities for collaboration across sectors such as technology, sustainability and infrastructure. The event also showcased Qatar's world-class facilities and its commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment through progressive policies and incentives.

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar's mission is to strengthen Qatar's position as an ideal investment destination, while facilitating investments that foster economic diversification and development.

The FDI Leaders Network is a high-level membership group of CEO's and Heads of Economic Development and Investment Promotion Agencies, from selected countries, who stand at the forefront of investment promotion. The network meets bi-annually for frank and open discussion in a confidential and closed environment.

