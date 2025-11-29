6Th International Primary Health Care Conference Wraps-Up

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 6th International Primary Health Care Conference (IPHCC) - Qatar 2025 affirmed the importance of strengthening clinical physicians and decision-makers' research skills, providing the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) with the necessary resources to support planning, health and prevention policies, as well as reviewing and updating health legislation in Qatar towards a comprehensive professional ethics law, in cooperation with relevant institutions and benefiting from regional experiences.

In its closing session Saturday, the conference also underscored the importance of establishing comprehensive support for lifestyle, obesity, and self-management through organized digital programs, in addition to dealing with obesity as a chronic disease that requires psychological and social care.

It further emphasized the need to develop a multidisciplinary workforce through partnerships between academic institutions and the health sector to enhance empowerment and achieve the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

IPHCC highlighted the need to promote employee well-being and mental health and provide a safe and supportive work environment to prevent burnout, in addition to enhancing adolescent mental health through early detection and a clear referral system within a comprehensive national policy.

In its recommendations, read during the closing session by Managing Director of PHCC and Chair of IPHCC Dr. Mariam Ali Abdul Malik, the conference called for establishing national policies to regulate complementary medicine and integrating it into the healthcare system in a safe and sustainable way; expanding digital health services by supporting health information-exchange systems, patient applications, and accelerating services; enhancing the integration of artificial-intelligence technologies into the electronic medical record while protecting privacy and clinical accountability; and strengthening medication safety and standardizing procedures across the healthcare system.

During the closing session, Dr. Mariam Ali Abdul Malik delivered a speech in which she expressed her pride in the qualitative successes of this edition of IPHCC, noting that teamwork and partnerships were key factors in this success in terms of both organization and outcomes.

She pointed out that the three-day conference included scientific sessions and interactive panel discussions addressing innovation, health transformation, prevention, and the promotion of human health, with the participation of experts from various countries around the world.

The Managing Director of PHCC and Chair of IPHCC stressed that the conference this year succeeded in producing important scientific outputs that will have a direct impact on strengthening the primary healthcare system in Qatar and supporting future development plans.

She added that working under the conference theme truly embodied the value of cooperation among institutions and healthcare professionals to achieve a healthier and more sustainable future.

Dr. Mariam Ali Abdul Malik emphasized the importance of these recommendations, being the culmination of three days of rich scientific discussions and serving as a roadmap for developing the primary healthcare system and enhancing service quality, contributing to innovation and improving the quality of healthcare provided to the community.

At the conclusion of her speech, she expressed her deep gratitude to all participants, experts, speakers, and local and international health bodies, praising their presence and scientific contributions, which enriched the dialogue and helped shape applicable future visions.

As part of recognizing participating entities, the Managing Director of PHCC and Chair of IPHCC honored supporting organizations and participating companies in appreciation of their contribution to the success of the sixth edition of the conference and their efforts in supporting its events and scientific programs.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants affirmed their commitment to continuing joint efforts toward a health future driven by innovation and dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Qatar and across the world, in line with the country's vision of building an advanced and sustainable health system.

In its 6th edition, IPHCC held under the theme: "Inspiring Tomorrow: The Power of Collaboration in Primary Health Care," which reflects the State of Qatar's firm commitment to developing the health sector based on a national vision that places the human being at the center of development.

The conference saw broad participation of about one thousand experts, physicians, and specialists from various countries, making it one of the most prominent scientific gatherings in the region and an important platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge.

It presented a wide range of advanced topics in primary healthcare through panel discussions and workshops delivered by leading global speakers and experts.

It also provided researchers with the opportunity to present their studies and share recent findings that can be applied to improve primary care services within Qatar and beyond.

On the sidelines of the conference, aimed at physicians, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, and other healthcare workers, as well as medical students and individuals seeking to develop their scientific and practical skills, a specialized exhibition was held showcasing the latest medical innovations and health technologies from numerous relevant local and international institutions.