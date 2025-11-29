Operation Sagar Bandhu: Indian NDRF Teams Assist Rescue Efforts In Flood-Hit Sri Lanka

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) India on Saturday said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Sri Lanka to assist local authorities in rescue and relief operations under“Operation Sagar Bandhu” as the island nation continues to grapple with severe flooding and disruption caused by heavy rainfall.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the development through a post shared by its spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, who highlighted the work being undertaken by Indian personnel on the ground.

In a message on X, Jaiswal posted visuals of NDRF teams assisting stranded residents in affected areas in Sri Lanka.

“#OperationSagarBandhu. National Disaster Response Force personnel @NDRFHQ in action in Sri Lanka. Helping with rescue and relief efforts to evacuate stranded people,” the post read.

He said Indian disaster-response personnel were actively engaged in rescue and relief efforts as part of the larger humanitarian assistance initiative launched by New Delhi.

The MEA spokesperson underlined that the mission aims to support evacuation and extend immediate on-ground help to people impacted by the situation.

The deployment forms part of“Operation Sagar Bandhu”, India's coordinated effort to assist Sri Lanka in its time of distress.

The initiative is consistent with India's approach of extending rapid humanitarian support to neighbouring countries facing emergencies.

According to the MEA, NDRF teams are working in close coordination with Sri Lankan agencies to reach vulnerable locations, evacuate stranded citizens, and provide urgent assistance where required.

The visuals shared by Jaiswal featured NDRF personnel navigating flood-affected localities, helping people move to safer spots, and supporting relief activities in partnership with the local administration.

The spokesperson described their work as a reflection of India's commitment to stand with Sri Lanka during pressing humanitarian challenges.

The MEA stated that the assistance is being delivered in response to Sri Lanka's requirements and in continuation of India's long-standing disaster-relief cooperation with the island nation.

The focus of the current effort is to strengthen immediate rescue measures and ensure that teams on the ground are equipped to address evolving needs.

India and Sri Lanka maintain an established framework of collaboration on disaster management, under which the two countries coordinate efforts during natural calamities.

The current deployment of NDRF personnel marks another instance of Indian agencies extending operational support to Sri Lankan authorities during severe weather-related emergencies.

Jaiswal's message emphasised solidarity and reiterated India's readiness to contribute resources, expertise and personnel to assist in relief measures.