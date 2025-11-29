Statement By Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri CEO Of Khalifa Fund For Enterprise Development On The Occasion Of Commemoration Day 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Today, we commemorate a momentous national occasion, a day that remains eternal in our memory and conscience. We profoundly respect the sacrifices of our brave martyrs, who answered the call of duty and wrote the finest chapters of bravery and heroism on the fields of honour, defending our country, safeguarding its achievements, and ensuring its security and stability.

On this glorious day, we proudly remember with pride and appreciation the noble deeds and sacrifices of the UAE's loyal sons, who exemplified the highest levels of belonging and devotion. They dedicated their pure souls and precious blood to ensure that our country's flag continues to fly high and that its progress and prosperity are achieved by the efforts of its sons and daughters.

On Commemoration Day 2025, we pray to Allah Almighty to shower our martyrs with His boundless mercy and grant them the highest levels of paradise. We further renew our dedication to the values they immortalised through their sacrifices and the principles they upheld with bravery. We reaffirm that our martyrs' heroism will remain a guiding light for future generations, inspiring loyalty to our wise leadership, take pride in our national identity, and dedication to serve our country and advancing its progress.