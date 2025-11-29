Pakistan's Madrassas Breeding Ground For Extremism: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Nov 29 (IANS) Madrassas play a double-edged role in Pakistan, providing primary education in a country where the government has failed to deliver, while at the same time perpetuating a system of ideological indoctrination that erodes social cohesion and global security, a report detailed on Saturday.

It added that Pakistan's madrassa sector remains largely unregulated, with estimates of registered institutions ranging from 10,000 to 40,000, and no credible data on unregistered ones - a lack of transparency that hinders oversight and enables radical elements to operate freely.

"The madrassa system in Pakistan occupies a paradoxical space: it is both a lifeline for the poor and a potential conduit for radicalisation. This duality has made madrassas a focal point in debates on education, militancy, and global security. In the years following the September 11 attacks, Pakistan's madrassas, Islamic religious schools, have come under intense scrutiny from both domestic and international observers. While many Pakistani intellectuals lament this attention as unfair and externally imposed, arguing that madaris are wrongly portrayed as 'jihad factories,' the reality is far more complex,” a report in the Sri Lankan leading newspaper 'Daily Mirror' detailed.

According to the report, one of the most disturbing aspects of the madrassa system is the psychological dependency it fosters.

"Many students are separated from their families at a young age, creating a vacuum of parental authority that is filled by clerics and teachers. These figures often become surrogate fathers, wielding immense influence over impressionable minds. The loyalty fostered through free education and boarding is further cemented by strict disciplinary regimes. Students are prohibited from accessing external media, and any deviation from prescribed norms is met with harsh punishment," the report mentioned.

"This environment of control and isolation makes students particularly vulnerable to indoctrination. According to Azhar Hussain, a consultant on madrassa reform, the curriculum rarely includes subjects like mathematics or science, disciplines that encourage analytical thinking. Instead, teachings centre on narrow interpretations of Islam, often infused with anti-Western sentiment. Firebrand sermons depict the United States as a threat to Islamic values, reinforcing a narrative of siege and victimhood," it added.

The international community has long voiced concern about the role of madrassas in promoting extremism. John Brennan, former chief counterterrorism advisor to the White House, noted that extremist groups exploit Pakistan's weak educational system to recruit and indoctrinate young people, turning the offer of free education into a strategic tool rather than an act of charity.

"The absence of critical thinking, the glorification of martyrdom, and the propagation of anti-Western and sectarian narratives contribute to a worldview that is insular, combative, and susceptible to militant recruitment. As primary education providers for Pakistan's most vulnerable populations, their influence is profound and increasingly concerning," the report noted.