Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sri Lanka appeals for international aid after deadly floods

Sri Lanka appeals for international aid after deadly floods


2025-11-29 10:20:59
(MENAFN) Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency on Saturday and appealed for international assistance after deadly flooding left at least 123 people dead, local media reported.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake issued the emergency order in response to massive destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah, with the death toll expected to rise, according to a news agency.

The Disaster Management Centre said 171 people remain missing amid ongoing severe weather, Ada Derana noted. Despite heavy rain, damaged infrastructure, and power and communication outages, search and rescue teams continue operations.

Officials urged both Sri Lankans overseas and foreign nationals to support relief efforts. The President’s Media Division said donation account details are available through embassies and foreign missions, per the Daily Mirror.

Cyclone Ditwah, which struck on Nov. 26, has impacted 373,428 people across more than 100,000 families, while nearly 44,000 residents have been moved to 488 shelters. Severe rainfall, flooding, and landslides have battered the island since Nov. 17.

MENAFN29112025000045017281ID1110413129



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search