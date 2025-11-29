403
Sri Lanka appeals for international aid after deadly floods
(MENAFN) Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency on Saturday and appealed for international assistance after deadly flooding left at least 123 people dead, local media reported.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake issued the emergency order in response to massive destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah, with the death toll expected to rise, according to a news agency.
The Disaster Management Centre said 171 people remain missing amid ongoing severe weather, Ada Derana noted. Despite heavy rain, damaged infrastructure, and power and communication outages, search and rescue teams continue operations.
Officials urged both Sri Lankans overseas and foreign nationals to support relief efforts. The President’s Media Division said donation account details are available through embassies and foreign missions, per the Daily Mirror.
Cyclone Ditwah, which struck on Nov. 26, has impacted 373,428 people across more than 100,000 families, while nearly 44,000 residents have been moved to 488 shelters. Severe rainfall, flooding, and landslides have battered the island since Nov. 17.
