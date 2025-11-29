Iraq Announces Resumption Of Gas Production At Kormor Field In Sulaymaniyah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Iraqi authorities announced the resumption of gas production at Kormor gas field in Sulaymaniyah Governorate in northern Iraq, following a temporary shutdown caused by a recent drone attack.

The management of the Kormor field stated on Saturday that gas production and pumping have resumed on a trial basis, while electricity supply is being gradually restored as power plants are reconnected to the gas network. They added that full production is expected to resume in the coming days.

The field was targeted last Wednesday evening by a drone attack, which caused one of the gas storage tanks to explode and halted gas supply to power stations. This incident led to the shutdown of the stations and a significant power shortage in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani had previously ordered the formation of a high-level government committee, headed by the Minister of Interior, to investigate the incident.