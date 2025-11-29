Kintsugi Workshop Held At Shiba Park Hotel Experience Sustainable Japanese Aesthetics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Shiba Park Hotel (operated by Shiba Park Hotel Co., Ltd., located in Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO Rentaro Yanase) is holding a workshop where participants can experience Kintsugi, a traditional Japanese cultural practice that embodies a sustainable spirit.

Kintsugi is a unique Japanese repair technique in which cracked or chipped pottery is restored using lacquer and then decorated with gold powder, elevating the breakage itself into beauty. This technique, which has been handed down since the Muromachi Period (1336-1573), embodies the values of cherishing objects and the Japanese aesthetic of wabi-sabi, which appreciates the beauty of imperfection and impermanence.

In the present day, Kintsugi has gained attention both in Japan and overseas not only as a repair method, but also as a symbol of a sustainable lifestyle. Instead of discarding broken items, restoring them through careful work represents a step toward a more sustainable society.

At Shiba Park Hotel, the paid English-language Kintsugi experience is offered exclusively to staying guests. Engaged in various efforts to pass lacquerware culture on to the next generation, Mr Kenyu from Kamakurabori Niyodo, supervises the program, and hotel staff who have obtained Kintsugi instructor certification provide guidance in a simplified Kintsugi experience suitable even for beginners. During the workshop, participants restore an actual ceramic coaster while learning about the history and philosophy of Kintsugi.

Features of the Experience

・A valuable opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of traditional Japanese culture

・An experience of sustainable values

・English-language support, well-received by overseas guests

・The restored pottery piece can be taken home

Workshop Details

Experience Schedule: Scheduled according to guest preference

Reservation Deadline: Two months prior to the experience date

Language: English

Duration: Approximately 60 minutes

Group Size: 6-15 participants

Eligible Age: 7 years and older

Fee: 5,000 yen per person (tax included)

Cancellation Policy:

7 days prior to the day before: 30%

Same day: 100%

Details and reservations:

This workshop uses brass powder or substitute gold powder instead of genuine gold powder. Natural lacquer is not used; the method employs modern repair materials such as synthetic lacquer, adhesives, and putty.

This program is offered as one of the activities based on Shiba Park Hotel's concept,“Library Hotel Connecting People, Towns, and History.” Its purpose is to provide opportunities to both learn about traditional culture and engage with it directly. Within the hotel, the craftsmen Stories Exhibition themed on Japanese artisan culture is being held, and through the Kintsugi workshop-where participants can not only see but also work with their hands-it is possible to experience the spirit of cherishing objects.

Kintsugi, which breathes new life into broken pottery, is a cultural practice that combines sustainable values with Japan's distinctive and profound aesthetic sensibilities. Going forward, plans are in place to introduce this tradition more widely to international visitors, connecting Japan's traditions and spirit to the world.

About Shiba Park Hotel



Founded in 1948, Shiba Park Hotel has a history and tradition originating as a hotel for foreign trade missions. The hotel houses approximately 1,500 books selected by Ginza Tsutaya Books. It has 198 guestrooms, a first-floor restaurant offering Japanese, Western and Chinese cuisine, and four banquet rooms on the second floor. Guestrooms and public spaces were renovated between 2020 and 2023. Cultural experience events such as tea service and Kintsugi workshops are also offered.