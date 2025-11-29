403
UN Condemns Israeli Incursion in Damascus Countryside
(MENAFN) The UN deputy special envoy for Syria denounced the lethal Israeli intrusion into Syrian territory in the Damascus countryside on Friday, which claimed the lives of 13 civilians.
"The raid and accompanying strikes have also triggered the displacement of families from the town of Beit Jinn, forcing them to flee to nearby areas in search of safety," Najat Rochdi stated.
She described such measures as "a grave and unacceptable violation" of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, "further destabilizing an already fragile environment."
Rochdi reiterated the UN's unwavering commitment to Syria's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity. She demanded the immediate halt of all such violations and urged strict compliance with the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.
Official Syrian media reported that at least 13 people, including women and children, were killed and many more injured early Friday during the Israeli attack on Beit Jinn and the road leading to Mazraat Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside.
In contrast, the Israeli military indicated in a statement that six Israeli soldiers sustained injuries, three of them in serious condition, during the operation.
Syria denounced Friday's strike on Beit Jinn as a "criminal assault," asserting that the incursion and ensuing airstrikes constituted a war crime.
