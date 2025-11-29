403
Braira Al-Rass Redefines Comfort And Class In Al-Rass
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Braira Al-Rass has officially been awarded Best Luxury New Hotel in Ar Rass, Saudi Arabia by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, spotlighting its arrival as a premier destination in the region's upscale hospitality sector.
Strategically located at the northwest entrance of Al-Rass, adjacent to Al-Othaim Mall and near the King Khalid District, this five-star property combines modern convenience with a polished guest experience. Opened in 2024, the hotel features 99 rooms and suites with smart 55-inch TVs, separate work areas, high-speed Wi-Fi, and premium in-room amenities. Several room types are available, including two-bedroom, executive, royal, and imperial suites. Braira Al-Rass also features Mon Plaisir, an international restaurant serving a mix of global favorites and fresh local cuisine. Guests can unwind at the 24-hour lounge or enjoy a poolside terrace, fitness center, and spa. The hotel caters to business travelers with four tech-equipped meeting rooms and offers three spacious banquet halls that can host up to 1,000 guests for weddings and major events. Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, noted:“Braira Al-Rass has set a bold new standard in hospitality for Al-Rass. Their fresh and forward-thinking approach makes this win well deserved.” To discover more, visit
