Türkiye’s Defense Exports Reach New Heights
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s defense exports and the monetary worth per kilogram continued to grow this year, fueled by high-value manufacturing across the defense and aerospace industry, according to the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB).
In recent years, the sector’s exports have exceeded $7 billion, with the export value per kilogram hitting $65 in 2024—significantly higher than the national average of $1.5 per kilogram for general Turkish exports. SSB statistics indicate that for certain platforms and subsystems, the export value per kilogram can range between $20,000 and $50,000.
SYS Group, one of Türkiye’s foremost producers of light- and medium-caliber weapons systems, is among the companies driving the sector’s increasing worth through sophisticated manufacturing and integrated solutions.
SYS Group General Manager Cahit Utku Aral told a news agency that the company’s efforts have contributed to raising the sector’s average export value per kilogram to $125, with the next objective being the $250 range.
Aral explained that the company originally manufactured pistols, but regulations on long-barreled firearms restricted the private sector from producing hunting rifles or pistols until 2017.
“Pistol production is still high value added nowadays but SYS Group decided to transition to products with even higher added value in 2012 — we made significant strides to target upper segment pistol production and entered the field shooting business, designing the weapons of the future and moved our products’ position in the market to the A segment,” he stated.
