UN Committee Condemns Israel’s “Disproportionate” Response
(MENAFN) The UN Committee against Torture released its report on Israel on Friday, voicing serious apprehension over what it termed Tel Aviv’s "disproportionate" measures and accounts of extensive torture and mistreatment during the ongoing conflict.
In its final observations, the committee "unequivocally condemned" the Oct. 7 assault by Hamas, while recognizing the security challenges Israel faces.
Nevertheless, it stated that Israel’s actions have been "disproportionate," causing "a massive loss of human life and profound suffering for the Palestinian people."
The panel expressed "deep concern" regarding accounts of a "de facto State policy of organized and widespread torture and ill-treatment" that has "gravely intensified since 7 October 2023."
Additionally, it noted that several Israeli practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory could amount to "cruel, inhuman, or degrading living conditions" for Palestinians.
The committee urged Israel to create an "independent, impartial and effective ad hoc investigatory commission" to probe allegations of torture and ill-treatment, hold perpetrators accountable "including superior officers," and guarantee "the immediate entry" of humanitarian assistance and workers into Gaza.
It also pointed to rises in settler attacks and administrative detention, noting that both have reached "unprecedented levels."
Regarding domestic law, the committee highlighted the lack of a distinct criminal offense for torture and expressed worry that officials might use a "necessity" defense when applying illegal physical pressure during interrogations.
The report also flagged ongoing concerns over the use of undisclosed "special means" in interrogations.
