Airbus Issues Urgent Software Update for A320 Aircraft
(MENAFN) Airbus on Friday initiated an immediate precautionary software revision for its A320 series after detecting that intense solar radiation could compromise data crucial to flight-control operations.
In a Friday announcement, Airbus indicated that it has identified a considerable number of A320 Family planes currently in service that might be affected.
The company added that it has proactively collaborated with aviation regulators to request urgent preventive measures from operators through an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT).
"This AOT will be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)," Airbus stated.
The statement further noted: "Airbus acknowledges these recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will work closely with operators, while keeping safety as our number one and overriding priority."
Following the announcement, Türkiye's national airline, Turkish Airlines, began implementing the required procedures for its eight aircraft.
"Eight A320 aircraft in our fleet have been assessed under this framework and will be safely returned to service after completing procedures in accordance with the relevant instructions," Yahya Ustun, senior vice president of communications at the airline, said on US social media platform X.
