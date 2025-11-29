403
Germany’s Inflation Holds Steady in November
(MENAFN) Germany’s yearly inflation rate stayed steady at 2.3% in November, unchanged from the prior month, according to an official preliminary estimate released Friday.
The figure came in below market forecasts of 2.4% for the month.
Rising costs in services and food contributed to upward pressure on inflation, increasing by 3.5% and 1.2%, respectively.
According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), food inflation moderated slightly from 1.3% in October.
Energy prices continued their downward trend in November, slipping 0.1% year-on-year, though at a slower pace than October’s 0.9% drop.
Inflation had climbed 2.4% in both October and September, up from 2.2% in August and 2% in July and June—the lowest level since October of the previous year.
Consumer price index (CPI) readings stood at 2.1% in May and April, and 2.2% in March, following a 14-month peak of 2.6% last December.
Excluding food and energy, the annual inflation rate—also known as core inflation—declined to 2.7% in November from 2.8% in October.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2% in November, reversing October’s 0.3% rise and aligning with market expectations, according to Destatis.
