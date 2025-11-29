Number Of Victims Of Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 37, Two Fatalities Reported
“37 people were injured in Kyiv,” Klitschko said.
According to him, 15 victims are currently in hospitals.
Two people were killed.Read also: Russians attack energy facilities in Kyiv and five regions - PM Svyrydenko
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a massive Russian attack on November 29, damage was recorded at more than 17 locations in seven districts of Kyiv. There were reports of 29 victims and two fatalitie s.
