Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Number Of Victims Of Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 37, Two Fatalities Reported

Number Of Victims Of Russian Attack On Kyiv Rises To 37, Two Fatalities Reported


2025-11-29 08:06:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

“37 people were injured in Kyiv,” Klitschko said.

According to him, 15 victims are currently in hospitals.

Two people were killed.

Read also: Russians attack energy facilities in Kyiv and five regions - PM Svyrydenko

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a massive Russian attack on November 29, damage was recorded at more than 17 locations in seven districts of Kyiv. There were reports of 29 victims and two fatalitie s.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here

MENAFN29112025000193011044ID1110412873



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search