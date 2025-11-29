403
U.S. Halts Afghan Visa After Security Incident
(MENAFN) The US State Department announced on Friday that it has instantly stopped issuing visas for individuals traveling with Afghan passports. In a message posted on the U.S. social media platform X, the agency stated, "The Department is taking all necessary steps to protect U.S. national security and public safety."
Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the United States "has no higher priority than protecting our nation and our people."
This decision followed the identification of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan citizen, as the alleged gunman in an assault that resulted in the death of a National Guard member and the injury of another close to the White House on Wednesday.
In response to the event, the U.S. government declared that it has suspended all immigration procedures for Afghan nationals. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that it has ceased all asylum rulings.
Its director, Joseph Edlow, stated on X, "USCIS has halted all asylum decisions until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible. The safety of the American people always comes first."
