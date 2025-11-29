French Honour For Chandigarh-Based Architect Associated With Le Corbusier

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 29 (IANS) Chandigarh-based architect Shivdatt Sharma, who was associated with Le Corbusier, who created large-scale cities like Chandigarh, was conferred the insignia of Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) on Saturday by the Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou.

The French honour came in recognition of his exceptional contribution to modern architecture, his lifelong engagement with Swiss-French architect Corbusier's legacy, and his role in strengthening the cultural dialogue between France and India.

A self-taught architect of remarkable talent, Sharma began his career in Chandigarh at a defining moment in the city's history.

Identified early on for his gifted hand and sensitivity to form, he joined the team of Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret, taking part in one of the most ambitious urban projects of the twentieth century. This formative period moulded his architectural vision, and its lessons influenced him during his tenure as Chief Architect of the Indian Space Research Organisation, where he demonstrated his skill in reconciling high-performance technological requirements with contextual and sustainable design.

Lauding the distinguished architect, Ambassador Mathou said: "In honouring Shivdatt Sharma, France pays tribute to a visionary practitioner whose career continues to shape public understanding of modern architecture and its cultural value.

"Anchored in honesty, rootedness, humanity, and dedicated to providing public good, his work reflects the values that defined the Chandigarh experiment. His lifework stands as an enduring bridge between our two countries, and as a living chapter of Le Corbusier's tradition, on which France and the Union Territory of Chandigarh continue to collaborate closely."

Accepting the honour, Sharma said: "I feel humbled and profoundly honoured to receive this most prestigious award from France, a nation whose cultural spirit and artistic generosity have inspired generations across the world."

Sharma was part of the original Chandigarh Capital Project team.

He contributed to the completion of major works of Corbusier, including the Government Museum and Art Gallery, and the Museum of Evolution of Life.

Over the following decades, he developed a distinctive architectural language deeply rooted in Indian conditions. His tenure as Chief Architect of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a testament to his mastery in designing complex research complexes adapted to the climate and built with locally sourced materials.