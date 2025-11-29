MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 29, 2025 2:34 am - EXEED EXLANTIX ET and ES confirm readiness for Russian winters

EXEED EXLANTIX ET and ES vehicles are on display at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek dealership. These vehicles have successfully passed a series of tests in extremely low temperatures. The results confirmed the stable operation of all systems in these models, even at temperatures below -30°C. This demonstrates the vehicles' complete readiness for Russian winters.

Tests were conducted on city and suburban highways. Engineers verified the operation of the hybrid powertrain, air suspension and climate control. The EXLANTIX ET and ES maintain dynamic acceleration and the efficiency of all electronic systems, even with a partial battery charge. These vehicles are capable of confidently covering over 100 000 km. This demonstrates the robustness of the design, the resistance of the suspension to chemicals and the water-resistant battery pack. It can withstand immersion in ice-cold water for up to four hours.

The EXEED EXLANTIX features a winter package. It includes rapid interior and battery warm-up, as well as heated seats, steering wheel, mirrors and washer nozzles. This new feature will be available to owners in the next update of the EXEED Connect mobile app. This remote battery warm-up ensures the optimal temperature before driving, even in the coldest weather.

The EXEED EXLANTIX software is updated over-the-air. The app allows monitoring the vehicle's status, climate control, battery charge and safety. All this makes driving this brand's vehicles as convenient and safe as possible during the winter.

The EXEED EXLANTIX ET and ES are next-generation vehicles featuring a serial hybrid system, an intelligent chassis and an outstanding range: up to 1180 km for the ET crossover and up to 1231 km for the ES coupe. The models are officially on display at the showroom at the EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek.

"Owners of the EXLANTIX lineup have had the opportunity to once again confirm their choice. Testing has confirmed that the EXEED EXLANTIX ET and ES perform reliably even in extreme cold conditions. These vehicles maintain dynamic performance, comfortable handling and the efficiency of all systems. This is tangible proof of the brand's technological maturity and the reliability of its solutions for the Russian climate", - commented Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg Division.