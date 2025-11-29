Azerbaijani Security Authorities Raid Home Of Popular Front Party Presidium's Member
Previously, the SSS has conducted a search in the house of Popular Front Party's Chairman Ali Karimli.
The Sabail District Court of Baku has made a decision in the criminal case against the former member of the Security Council of Azerbaijan Ramiz Mehdiyev.
The court granted the petition regarding Mehdiyev, who was brought to criminal responsibility for particularly serious crimes, and chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of four months.
He is accused under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (treason) and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
